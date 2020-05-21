HOUSTON — Federal agents are warning consumers to beware of criminals trying to cash in on the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seen an increase in counterfeit COVID-19 tests, hand sanitizer, face masks and mask filters crossing the border.
In one recent case, agents say a 36-year-old man crossing the border from Mexico was caught with 1,000 counterfeit COVID-19 Rapid Tests.
The next day, a 62-year-old woman tried to bring in 1,000 non-compliant face masks, 2,740 mask filters and 60 1-liter bottles of hand sanitzer.
“Some appear to be exploiting the pandemic for financial gain, leaving the consumer at risk. These products may result in serious consequences to the consumer, whether that end user is in the United States or another country,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha.
Agents warn it’s best to buy products from reputable dealers.
RELATED: 'We're not out of the woods yet' | Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to extend Stay home, work safe order
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.