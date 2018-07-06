HOUSTON – Houston police believe burglars made off with several thousand dollars worth of merchandise at the Apple Store in Highland Village.

A pickup crashed through the glass entrance to the storefront on Westheimer around 4 a.m. Thursday, according to Houston police.

The burglars went in and loaded up on Apple products and then fled in another vehicle.

They've probably discovered by now that the loot is inoperable.

"After the predawn smash and grab at the Apple store, we are happy to report that the store will be fully operational and open to consumers at noon today. The stolen display merchandise is inoperable," said Brian Teichman, Director of Operations, Highland Village.

The pickup used in the crime was left behind.

