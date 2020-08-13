12-year-old girl shot while sleeping in northwest Houston motel

After the victim and her mom heard a gunshot, they realized she’d been wounded.

HOUSTON — Police are trying to track down the person who shot a little girl in northwest Houston early Wednesday.

The 12-year-old was struck in the calf by a bullet that came from the room next door at the InTown Suites in the 14000 block of Hwy 290.

The victim and her mom were sleeping around 12:45 a.m. when a gunshot woke them up.

The little girl suddenly felt pain in her leg and that’s when they realized she’d been shot.

She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where she was treated and released.

HPD officers checked the room where the bullet came from, but no one was inside.

They believe they know who was staying in the room but they’re still looking for that person.