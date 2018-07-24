HOUSTON – Houston police and Crime Stoppers hope someone will recognize a clue that will lead investigators to the robber who held up a Burger King in May.

The robbery happened May 12 just after 1 a.m. as an employee took out the trash at the Burger King in the 11900 block of South Wilcrest.

As the employee finished with the trash and was heading back inside surveillance video shows he was approached by a Hispanic man wearing a white skull cap, who pointed a handgun at him and told him not to move or he would shoot him. The suspect then forced the employee into the restaurant.

Wilcrest robbery in May 2018

HPD

The suspect then had the employees place cash into a backpack. He then ran out the back and fled.

No injuries were reported.

HPD described the suspect as a Hispanic male, early 20’s, 5’9, 150 pounds, wearing a light blue hoodie, white skull cap, Hispanic accent.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

© 2018 KHOU