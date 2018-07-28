HOUSTON - Houston Police released a composite sketch Friday of a suspect wanted for sexually assaulting taco truck employees at two different locations.

Police say just before 3:30 a.m. April 3, the suspect, who was armed with a pistol, forced two women to open a taco truck in the 4300 block of Telephone Road and let him inside. He then threatened the women and sexually assaulted one of them, police said.

According to HPD, just before 6 a.m. July 7 in the 6800 block of Griggs Road, the armed suspect again forced a woman outside of a taco truck to let him inside before sexually assaulting three employees. They say he took cash and left the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late 30s to early 40s, about 6-foot-2 with a thin build and a distinctive scar on his left cheek. Police say he was most recently seen with a beard and mustache, medium dark wavy hair and a baseball cap. He is also known to speak Spanish, officials said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at (713) 308-1100.

© 2018 KHOU