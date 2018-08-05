LA PORTE, Texas - La Porte Police say the sketch of a suspect accused of sexual assault led to his arrest Tuesday in McKinney.

Randy Baker, 37, of La Porte, was taken into custody Tuesday for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Police say on April 29, Baker approached and assaulted a girl walking alone in the 600 block of South Broadway in La Porte near the La Porte Public Library. The victim reported the assault to police who then developed a sketch of the suspect.

After releasing the sketch, police received an anonymous tip that helped investigators positively identify Baker as a suspect. He was found in McKinney, Texas, where he was arrested by La Porte Police who traveled to the area.

Baker is being held at the Collin County Jail and will return to Harris County.

