Skeletal remains believed to be man last heard from in February found inside his Alief-area home, HCSO says

The remains were found sitting in a chair in the home the man shared with his wife, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HOUSTON — Family members made a disturbing discovery Friday when they went to check on a relative they hadn't heard from him since February. They said the man's wife wouldn't let them in the Alief-area home so they called law enforcement.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered skeletal remains, believed to be the family member, inside his home, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The remains were sitting in a chair, according to HCSO.

"She told us that she's just been taking care of her husband and he's been sleeping," an HCSO investigator said at the scene.

The couple lived at the home on Matthias Trail, near the Westpark Tollway.

Gonzalez described them as elderly and said the wife had apparently been living in the home with the remains.

An investigation is underway and an autopsy will be done to confirm the man's identity and determine his cause of death.

Investigators said they'll conduct a full investigation before determining if criminal charges will be filed. They're also looking at the possibility the wife has mental health issues.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a residence at the 13700 blk of Matthias Trl. Family members conducted a welfare check and discovered the skeletal remains believed to be of an adult male family member. The male resided at the location with his wife, both are older adults. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/KryE2nhJGj — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 21, 2022