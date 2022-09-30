Skateboarder killed by hit-and-run driver in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to find the driver who struck and killed a man on a skateboard early Friday.
It happened at 224 Norwood around 1:35 a.m., according to HPD.
The victim was riding his skateboard in the Second Ward neighborhood when he was hit by a driver who didn't stop, police said. The man's friend called 911 but he was already dead when emergency crews arrived. His name hasn't been released.
Police say a nearby business had surveillance cameras so they're hoping that helps lead to a suspect.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit-and-run Unit at 713-247-4072 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.