Of the nine teens detained, six were arrested and the three other were released at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Six teens are in custody after police say they were waving guns in the air at an apartment complex while they were making a rap video.

Police responded to the 100 block of Dresden Drive near Blanco for reports of a disturbance involving guns. Residents in the area watched the response unfold.

"It's a very quiet street in general with the exception of this complex right here, there’s cops at this complex almost every weekend," Rudy Sendejo told KENS 5.

Officers said there were at least 13 teens waving guns around in the common area of an apartment complex.

Police announced themselves and gave clear commands to the suspects to drop the firearms and get on the ground.

While some of them complied, others began to try to run from the officers.

A total of nine people were detained and four firearms, including three handguns and an AR style pistol, were recovered. Sendejo says he isn't surprised the teens had those kinds of weapons.

“I don’t know where they’re getting from but they’re going to continue to get them no matter what in my opinion," Sendejo said.

Police discovered that several of the teens detained had outstanding warrants.

The group of teens told officers they were attempting to make a rap video.

“What if one of those weapons accidentally discharged and somebody gets hurt or killed or a child gets injured? That’s kind of the worry for me,” Sendejo said.

Video evidence was discovered that was used to help identify which individuals were in possession of each firearm recovered. Of the nine teens detained, six were arrested and the three were released at the scene.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.