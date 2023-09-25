Humble man gets 75 years in prison for luring man to apartment complex, killing him in 2020

Siten Anney shot and killed 22-year-old Trevor Alan Harrison on Nov. 23, 2020, three days before Thanksgiving.

HOUSTON — A 20-year-old Humble man was recently sentenced to 75 years in prison after being found guilty of murder.

Siten Anney killed 22-year-old Trevor Alan Harrison on Nov. 23, 2020, three days before Thanksgiving that year. Anney was found guilty after a four-day trial in September 2023, nearly three years after the crime was committed.

Anney's actions before, during and after the shooting led to his conviction and the length of his sentence.

Motive

Anney believed Harrison had something to do with his friend's death earlier in the year so he lured Harrison to an apartment complex on Atascocita Road.

Investigators said Anney convinced Harrison to show up at the complex through text messages.

"This defendant spent hours doing everything he could to lure this young man to his death, including sending messages and making calls to set up the victim," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "We are grateful the jury saw exactly how cold and calculated this murder was and handed down the appropriate sentence."

Anney shot and killed Harrison in the parking lot using a 9mm handgun.

After the shooting, Anney left the scene.

But 21 minutes after the shooting, he put the murder weapon up for sale online.

Bragging

When news broke about Harrison's death, Anney took a screenshot of the article that covered it and sent the photo to his friends and told them that he stayed up all night because he was waiting to see it.