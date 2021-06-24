Second night in a row where a Houston-area driver died in a shooting and crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting and crash that happened in the Friendswood area late Wednesday.
The shooting was reported along Signal Hill at Safe Harbour shortly before 11 p.m.
According to HCSO, a preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Ford SUV with Florida plates was heading southbound when he crashed through a mailbox, hit a car and then a home.
Deputies found the man, who was in his 40s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died as he was being taken to the hospital.
Investigators found shell casings in the nearby intersection, but so far no arrests or motive have been announced.
Deputies briefly detained a woman at the scene, believed to be the man’s girlfriend.
No one inside the home was injured.
KHOU 11’s Michelle Choi reported this is the second shooting of its kind in our area in a 24-hour period. Late Tuesday night, another driver was shot and killed, crashing into a carport along Wilcrest. There’s no indication the shootings are related, however.