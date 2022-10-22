Family holds candlelight vigil in honor of Houston man last seen in 2016

A suspect has been charged with murder although the bodies were never found. Nearly 7 years later, Sidney Taylor's family said they have many unanswered questions.

HOUSTON — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night to honor a Houston man who was last seen in Austin in 2016.

A suspect has been charged with murder in Sidney Taylor and Krislyn Gibson's disappearances, although their bodies were never found. Nearly 7 years later, Taylor's family said they have many unanswered questions.

On April 1, 2016, Taylor, a 35-year-old father of four, went to Austin with his friend Krislyn Gibson for a music festival. Investigators said they were last seen that night outside a club with Harvey Cyphers, who's described as an acquaintance.

Cyphers has been charged with murder in the case, although the bodies of Taylor and Gibson have not been found.

At the time, Cyphers was considered a person of interest and wasn't charged even though investigators said they pinged his phone near downtown Houston where Taylor's car was later found abandoned. Investigators also said it appeared something violent happened inside his Austin home that someone tried to clean up.

In 2019, Cyphers was arrested for tampering with evidence with intent to impair a human corpse. In 2020, he was charged with capital murder of multiple persons. His trial is scheduled to begin in January.

"Seven years with no justice. As a family, we are tired," said Amanda Ware, Taylor's sister.

She said the vigil was to honor his life and remember the person he was.

"He was a good person. He was an educator. He was in HBCU graduate. He was a football coach, football player. He was somebody that had the tenacity to live life and enjoy it, and that's what was taken from us," Ware said.

During the vigil, Ware and her mother shared memories of Taylor and expressed the grief they have for the loss of their loved one. There was singing, prayer and everyone lit a candle at the end. There was a moment of silence for 35 seconds, the age Taylor was when he was last seen, then, everyone blew out their candles.

"We’re hoping that with this candlelight vigil we can represent his life, the life he did live, and then we blow out the candle, not stopping the fight," Ware said.

Taylor's sister said their family is frustrated that a trial hasn't started and the suspect hasn't been brought to justice.

"We’re hoping that when we do meet in January that he gets convicted, and he gets the punishment that he deserves," Ware said.

The family wants answers and justice. They're asking anyone with information on what happened the night the two were last seen to come forward and contact authorities.