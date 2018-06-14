TOMBALL, Texas – Troopers and deputies were in a standoff with a suspect who allegedly refused to pull over for a traffic stop early Thursday.

According to sheriff’s deputies, the incident began when a DPS Trooper tried to stop the suspect on Spring-Stuebner near Gosling.

The man fled into a new subdivision off FM 2978 and managed to put his vehicle in the garage of a model home.

The suspect exchanged gunfire with deputies, and he suffered minor wounds, leading to a standoff through much of the morning.

The suspect was taken into custody before 5 a.m. without further incident. Law enforcement used a non-lethal bean bag round to subdue the suspect after he was hit in the torso.

