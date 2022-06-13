Highway 59 shut down in Liberty County after shots fired during chase

This is a developing story.

LIBERTY, Texas — Traffic was backed up for miles in Liberty County after police shut down the Highway 59 feeder to look for a chase suspect.

Details on the chase weren't given, but police said shots were fired. It's unknown if anyone was injured.

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw an SUV that appeared to have crashed in a wooded area along the feeder road. Law enforcement was seen taking an individual into custody. It's unclear if this person was the suspect.

We are working to gather more information on this scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.