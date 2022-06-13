Suspect shot by trooper during chase in Liberty County

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a trooper fired at the suspect when he got out of his vehicle with a gun.

LIBERTY, Texas — A suspect was shot by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Monday during a chase in Liberty County.

Officials said shortly before 5 p.m., the trooper tried to stop a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 59 but the driver refused to stop. This led to a chase along the northbound lanes of Highway 59.

It's unknown how long the chase lasted, but officials said it came to an end when the suspect crashed into another vehicle.

Texas DPS said the suspect got out of his vehicle with a gun and this is when the trooper discharged his weapon and shot the suspect in the butt.

The suspect was able to evade law enforcement for several minutes until he was caught and taken into custody.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the suspect has multiple warrants.

This scene caused traffic to be backed up for miles along Highway 59. It lasted that way for several hours.