One person dead after shots fired at vehicle in NE Harris County, sheriff says

The motive for the shooting is unknown. This is a developing story.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after shots were fired at their vehicle in northeast Harris County, according to the sheriff.

This happened at about 8:10 p.m. in the 12200 block of W Village near Aldine Mail Route.

Details on why the shooting happened are not available at this time, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said someone in a vehicle was shooting at another vehicle.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a shot-up car parked in the area with a man deceased from gunshot wounds. He was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

It is unknown if he was driving when he got shot or if he was parked and approached by the suspect. It's also unknown if anyone else was with him at the time of the shooting

The gunman got away, and at this time there is no suspect description nor any details of the suspect's vehicle. Sheriff Gonzalez believes the gunman was using an assault rifle.

Deputies are hoping someone can provide tips to help them identify and locate the suspect. If you have any information you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-8477.

Check back for updates on this developing story.