HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies say a suspect has barricaded himself in a residence after he opened fire on them following a chase in the Channelview area Thursday.
The chase ended near Mincing and Ambrosden in the Sterling Green subdivision just after 11 a.m.
Deputies said the suspect had opened fire on a deputy constable from Precinct 3. After he bailed out, he barricaded himself inside a residence.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there was a woman with an infant in the car during the chase. They remained in the vehicle after the driver bailed out.
No word on any injuries at this time.
