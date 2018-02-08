HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies say a suspect has barricaded himself in a residence after he opened fire on them following a chase in the Channelview area Thursday.

The chase ended near Mincing and Ambrosden in the Sterling Green subdivision just after 11 a.m.

Deputies said the suspect had opened fire on a deputy constable from Precinct 3. After he bailed out, he barricaded himself inside a residence.

Suspect barricaded inside the residence. Additional @HCSOTexas personnel and PIO are en route to the scene. Expect a heavy law enforcement presence and please avoid the area as scene is active. #hounews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 2, 2018

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there was a woman with an infant in the car during the chase. They remained in the vehicle after the driver bailed out.

@HCSOTexas assisting Pct. 3 Constables in East Harris County. They had an active pursuit. The driver crashed near Mincing/Ambrosden. Male driver fired shots at Deputy Constable (no one injured). A female w infant remained in car. Search has led us to 1400 Ledenhall. #hounews pic.twitter.com/YmwBzG0aqu — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 2, 2018

No word on any injuries at this time.

