HPD Chief says gunfire detection system led officers to apartment where 4-year-old was shot

Amid complaints that officers took too long to respond to the shooting that injured Arianna Delane, HPD Chief Troy Finner says no crime scene was initially found.

HOUSTON — Amid complaints officers were slow to respond to a New Year's Day shooting that injured a 4-year-old girl, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner revealed new details about his department's response.

Finner said officers responded to the area after an alert from the city's Shot Spotter system but did not find a crime scene.

"Officers walked through parts of the complex, but were not flagged down by any citizens and eventually left the location without observing a crime scene," Finner said in a statement released Wednesday. "Unbeknownst to them, the child had already been transported from an apartment in a private vehicle to the hospital within 3-4 minutes after the shooting occurred."

The statement came at the same time as a separate statement from the Houston Emergency Center, which is conducting a separate investigation into the response.

"An initial inquiry indicates the Houston Police Department was not notified of this incident at the same time as medical personnel," HEC officials said in a statement.

Arianna Delane, 4, was shot when someone opened fire outside her apartment in the 3300 block of Yellowstone Boulevard.

Delane is the niece of the late George Floyd, according to a family member.

Both HPD and HEC officials said Wednesday the internal investigation into the response continues.