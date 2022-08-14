Suspect shot by deputy after shoplifting at Pearland store, authorities say

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies shot a shoplifting suspect in Pearland on Sunday.

PEARLAND, Texas — A Brazoria County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a shoplifting suspect Sunday at a shopping center in the Pearland area, according to authorities.

BCSO officials said they got a call about a person who was shoplifting at the Target in the Silver Lake shopping center.

Authorities spotted the suspect's vehicle, which was parked in front of another store. Officials said that when a deputy got out of his vehicle and approached the suspect's vehicle, the suspect rammed multiple vehicles and drove at the deputy in an attempt to get away.

That's when the deputy opened fire, striking the suspect.

According to authorities, the suspect left the scene and abandoned his vehicle at an apartment complex in Pearland. Officials said the suspect's mother took him to Ben Taub Hospital, where he's in stable condition.

The deputy suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at 979-864-2392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-460-2222.