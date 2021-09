Houston police said the suspect and police fired shots at each other in the 1400 block of W. 20th Street.

HOUSTON — Houston police said a suspect was taken into custody Sunday after a shootout with police in the Heights.

The Houston Police Department tweeted about the incident at about 10 p.m.

Police said it happened at 1401 W. 20th Street.

According to HPD, both the suspect and officer fired shots, but no one was injured.

The suspect was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.