SAN ANTONIO — A 24-year-old woman and her unborn child were killed when the 27-year-old father of her children shot her around 3 p.m. on the city's northwest side, according to San Antonio Police officials. The unidentified suspect is also currently in the hospital in "extremely bad condition" after subsequently shooting himself.

SAPD Sgt. Don Gatten said the victim was eight months pregnant.

The incident unfolded on the 1300 block of Candle Park near Prue Road. SAPD says they plan to be at the scene "for many more hours" as the investigation continues.

"It's supposed to be a day that we're celebrating Christ," authorities said. "Not a day that we're killing each other."

According to officials, the victim was with her current boyfriend dropping off two other children – ages 2 and 6 – at the home when the boyfriend heard the gunshot and called 911. The children were apparently inside the home when shots rang out.

While SAPD is still piecing together what exactly led up to the shooting, officials say they are "treating this as a capital murder case."

They added that the suspect has a criminal history, but one without violent offenses as far as they can tell.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.