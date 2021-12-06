Two men shot, critically wounded on Westheimer, Houston police say

Police are still interviewing witnesses and looking for possible surveillance video of the shooting. They say it's possible it was a case of road rage.

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to figure out who shot two men Monday in west Houston. They say it's possible it was a case of road rage.

The call came in around noon after a woman drove into a strip center in the 8800 block of Westheimer with two shooting victims in her vehicle.

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, both men had been shot at least once in the chest. They were rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Houston police are interviewing the woman in the vehicle and other possible witnesses as they try to sort this out. They say the shooting didn't happen at the strip center.

"Right now, we're getting conflicting statements and we're not sure exactly where the original shooting scene is," Lt. Larry Crowson said.

A woman who said she saw the shooting said it happened outside a Valero in the 7800 block of Westheimer near Stoney Brook Drive. She said the two men ran into the intersection and started arguing with someone in a light blue car that was stopped at the stoplight.

Someone in the car shot them before driving away, according to the witness. Officers were seen at the Valero searching a vehicle parked outside the attached Circle K store.