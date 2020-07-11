Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead inside car at apartments in Westchase area, police say

Houston police said there was some kind of conflict behind the apartments before the victim's body was found.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting after a victim's body was found inside a vehicle Thursday at an apartment complex in the Westchase area.

HPD officers were on patrol when they were called to the 2900 block of Hayes Road near Meadowglen Lane. Officers arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Investigators said there was some kind of confrontation behind the apartments, but the it's still unclear who were all involved or what the conflict was about.

For now, police are asking the public's help finding any information that could lead to a suspect or motive in this case.

If you have information, please call HPD homicide investigators or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story, and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.