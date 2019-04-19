HOUSTON — UPDATE: Davonte Garrison, 22, has been arrested in connection with the death of Adrienne Ward, 30, Harris County investigators said.

Garrison has been charged with capital murder in connection with the fatal shooting.

PREVIOUSLY: A driver was shot before he flipped his car and crashed into an apartment complex in northwest Harris County overnight, deputies say.

The man, identified later as Adrienne Ward, 30, later died at the hospital.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Friday in the 14300 block of Ella, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

“I looked downstairs and saw the car flipped over in my patio,” a neighbor told KHOU 11 News. “The man they were trying to get him out, he was unresponsive.”

Ward was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A motive for the shooting is not know at this time, investigators said.

Those who live in the area say they hear gunshots all the time.

“I’m a light sleeper cause I have a baby, but then out of the blue we hear, ‘pow, pow,’” the witness said.

At this time, it is not clear if Ward died from the gunshot wound or the crash. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: