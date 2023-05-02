3 hurt in shooting at southwest Houston event hall, police say

Police said the three people are possibly teens and that all of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

HOUSTON — Houston police said three people are expected to be OK after a shooting at an event hall late Saturday night.

Police said they received a call about an incident at the venue. When they arrived, they discovered more than 300 people were at the event hall when the shooting happened.

Investigators found three people who were shot and took them to a nearby hospital. Police said the three people are possibly teens and that all of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to HPD Sgt. Rossow, the venue was already closed when the shooting happened.

"When we arrived on scene, the venue had already shut down," Rossow said. "They were just kind of loitering around outside...it was a chaotic scene and we were very outnumbered when we got here."

So far, police said they have no witnesses or suspects. HPD's Major Assaults Unit will take over the shooting investigation.