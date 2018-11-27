HOUSTON – A suspect who opened fire on an officer was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head following a standoff at a game room early Tuesday.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says it is not clear if the suspect died from a self-inflicted wound or from a wound after an officer returned fire during an exchange.

This all started just before 1 a.m.in the 12300 block of Bellaire in southwest Houston.

Houston Police say it started when the suspect opened fire at the Café Saigon after witnesses say he had been refused entry the day before for having a handgun. One male employee was grazed by a bullet in the head after two shots were fired.

The employee was treated and is expected to be OK.

The suspect ran to a game room next door following the shooting. When HPD arrived at the scene, police searched the game room and did not find the suspect.

After the business was evacuated, witnesses then told police the suspect was hiding upstairs.

As police started a second search upstairs, an officer spotted the suspect and ordered him to surrender. HPD Chief Art Acevedo said the suspect refused to comply and opened fire on the officer.

The officer returned fire, but it is not known if the suspect was hit. Acevedo says the suspect has not been seen since the shooting.

The officer was not injured during the shooting.

SWAT responded to the scene and located the body after making safe entry into the upstairs area. Acevedo said there are tight quarters making for a difficult safe search.

The chief said body cam video from the officer who opened fire showed that the suspect had been hiding between two air conditioning units.

Acevedo says he believes illegal game room is part of the situation at the strip mall and added that it attracts criminals.

He said a vice investigation will be conducted at the location.

