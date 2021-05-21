Armored truck guard shot in the face during robbery attempt at NE Houston bank, HPD says

Police say the victim was loading an ATM machine when he was shot.

HOUSTON — It was a scary afternoon for customers and employees of a northeast Houston bank after shots were fired during a robbery attempt outside.

It happened at the Wells Fargo bank near Eastex/69 at Tidwell.

Investigators say a Brinks armored truck was at the ATM machine when one guard got out to load the money.

The driver also got out of the vehicle and saw a man with a gun but it was too late. Police say the suspect fired at least one shot and the guard loading the machine was struck in the face.

He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital but we don’t know his condition. Police say he is expected to survive.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect got away with the money, according to HPD.

Robbery detectives are on the scene sorting it all out.

Check back for more on this developing story.