HOUSTON — Houston police detained one person after a shooting at a northeast side gas station overnight.

The shooting was reported around midnight Monday along the 610 North Loop near Homestead.

Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said an officer was flagged down about a shooting in the area. The officer responded to a Whataburger where he found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was reportedly shot across the street at a Shell gas station and then fled to the burger joint for help. At last check, the victim was expected to survive.

OnSceneTV for KHOU 11

Police detained one person at the scene, but it wasn’t clear if that person was the actual shooter.

No charges or names have been released at this time.

