2 shot after horse contest in southwest Houston, police say

Houston police said the event is not affiliated with RodeoHouston in any way.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a shooting that left two men hospitalized in southwest Houston.

Investigators said the two men were shot in a grassy area outside of the event venue that hosts small rodeos and horse shows on the weekend. Police also emphasized that the event is not affiliated with the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo happening at NRG Stadium.

"The only information we have of the suspects is a dark-colored sedan, fleeing the scene, going towards S. Post Oak in an unknown direction of travel," HPD Sgt. Rossow said.

The two men were taken to Ben Taub Hospital and are expected to survive. Meanwhile, police don't have a motive for the shooting and said HPD's Major Assaults Division will continue to investigate.