HPD: Five injured in shooting outside of nightclub in the Third Ward

HOUSTON — Five men, including a bouncer, were injured during a shooting outside of a nightclub in the Third Ward early Thursday, according to Houston police.

This happened at 1 a.m. outside Spivey’s Famous Bistro in the 3000 block of Blodgett Street.

Houston police said officers responded to a call of a shooting at that time and arrived at the scene to find that a bouncer from the club had been shot along with four other men.

The bouncer, who was shot in the hand, was transported to a local hospital by ambulance while the four others were taken by private vehicle to area hospitals. One of the victims was shot in the pelvis while another was shot in the lower leg.

Investigators said the disturbance started inside of the club when a group was told to leave. Then a second group arrived at the club and a fight ensued.

The disturbance spilled outside of the club and two to three people started shooting, according to police.

“It was probably about two to three individuals that we believe had guns that were involved in the shootout. There was a promotion tonight involving bikers,” HPD Commander Caroleta Johnson said.

Police said they are not clear on whether the shooting victims were involved in the incident or just bystanders.

Investigators said they do not have a good description of the shooters. They are checking surveillance video in hopes of identifying who was responsible.

The club was hosting a bikers promotion at the time of the incident.