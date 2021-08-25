Wife killed, husband wounded after reports of gunfire in Pasadena neighborhood

The shooting call came in about an hour after earlier reports of gunfire in the same area, police say.

PASADENA, Texas — Pasadena police are investigating reports of gunfire before two people were shot at a home early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 4200 block of Rainfall, according to a police spokesman.

Police said they first received reports of gunfire in the area at about 2:43 a.m.

A little over an hour later, a man called police to report that both he and his wife had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead; the man was taken to the hospital.

Police said they found shell casings outside of the home, but they have not yet confirmed if the earlier gunfire was related to the double shooting — they are also unsure why there would be an hour between the two 911 calls.