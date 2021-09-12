HPD: Man crashes into multiple cars after being shot several times in southwest Houston

Houston police say witnesses told them they heard several gunshots and saw a white vehicle fleeing the scene.

HOUSTON — A man crashed into several parked cars trying to escape after being shot several times in southwest Houston Wednesday night, according to Houston police.

This happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Newcastle Drive at the Bellaire Apartments.

Houston police said witnesses told them they heard several gunshots and saw a white vehicle fleeing the scene.

The victim is a 25-year-man, who is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators said they do not have a positive identification on the shooter yet, and they're not sure what led up to the shooting.