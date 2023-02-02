Man shot by Montgomery County deputies near Magnolia, sheriff's office says

The man was then rushed to a hospital in The Woodlands in critical condition, deputies said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot by deputies in a neighborhood near Magnolia early Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Details are limited at this time, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call just before 1 a.m. at Oak Crossing just south of Magnolia Boulevard.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they were met by a man in his 60s who was armed, the sheriff’s office said. The man confronted deputies who then shot him in the stomach.

The man was then rushed to a hospital in The Woodlands in critical condition, deputies said.

It is not clear how many deputies were involved in the shooting and what the initial call they were responding to was about.