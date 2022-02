At this time, police don't have a suspect description or a motive.

HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after police say someone shot him as he was answering the front door of an apartment Monday night.

This happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard in the South Acres Area.

Houston police said the victim’s girlfriend claims he got up to answer the door and was shot in the stomach twice.

At this time, police don't have a suspect description or a motive.