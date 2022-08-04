Victim walking in neighborhood shot during argument, Houston police say

The suspect fired at least three shots before speeding away in an older model Buick, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — A man who was gunned down while walking through his neighborhood late Wednesday night is recovering in a Houston hospital, according to Houston police.

Investigators said the victim was shot around 11 p.m. during an argument with a man who was driving through his northeast Houston neighborhood.

"He was involved in an altercation with another Hispanic male with an older model blue Buick," HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said. "The suspect in the Buick pulled out a handgun and discharged it at least three times."

The victim was shot in the abdomen and arm. He was taken to an urgent care center. They called the Houston Fire Department who took him to a hospital. The unidentified man was stable at last check, Izaguirre said.

It happened on Knollcrest Street near Beresford Street.

The shooter got back in his car and sped away.

Police interviewed a witness who said he saw the whole thing.

