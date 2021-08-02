3 reportedly shot at home in Galena Park

Police have not yet released an official statement about the shooting — check back for updates.

GALENA PARK, Texas — Police east of Houston are investigating a shooting involving three people early Monday.

The shooting was reported in Galena Park after 1 a.m.

Bullet holes could be seen near the front door of a home along 12th Street, and Life Flight responded nearby to take two people to the hospital.

Another person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The shot people reportedly range in age between 19 and 30