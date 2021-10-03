2 men dead after shooting in Fourth Ward, car ditched in the middle of Montrose roadway

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Two men were shot dead and another person was detained in Houston’s Fourth Ward community overnight, Houston police said.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Bluebonnet Place Circle, a neighborhood just west of downtown.

Lt. R. Wilkens said investigators believe a deal involving narcotics went bad, leading to the gunfire. One shooting victim was found at the scene — he later died at the hospital.

A short time later, police started receiving calls about a vehicle stopped in the middle of Gray and Montrose, not far away. Police found another shooting victim in that vehicle, and he also later died at the hospital.

Police said they found the vehicle’s driver walking away from the scene, and he was detained.

No names were immediately released.