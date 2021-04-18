HPD: Man robbed after being fatally shot outside his apartment in west Houston

"Another tragic, senseless loss of life in the city of Houston," said Detective Adam Dudley.

HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was robbed outside of his apartment complex early Sunday morning after being shot and killed.

This happened in west Houston just before 3 a.m. at the Woodchase Apartments in the 2900 S Gessner Road.

Homicide investigators said information is preliminary, but it appears the man casually walked outside of his apartment and was shot.

"Another tragic, senseless loss of life in the city of Houston," said Detective Adam Dudley.

Shooting/Homicide: 2900 S. Gessner. Male shot deceased. Suspect fled in white Nissan Rogue. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 18, 2021

The man's girlfriend told police she heard the gunshots and when she looked outside of her apartment window, she saw her boyfriend lying on the ground. She said she then saw someone going through her boyfriend's pockets before running away.

Police confirmed there were things missing from the man who had been shot.

Police believe the suspect left in a Nissan Rouge.

There were no witnesses to the shooting, but police are looking for surveillance videos.

If you have any information on this scene or the suspect involved, please call the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

Check back for any updates.