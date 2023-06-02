Surveillance video shows chaos following shooting outside Houston event center

The new video shows teens running in all directions trying to get to safety after shots were fired in southwest Houston.

New surveillance video from another business across the street captured the chaos as hundreds of teens went running in all directions trying to get to safety following the shooting.

Police said they received a call about an incident at the venue. When they arrived, they discovered more than 300 people were at the event hall when the shooting happened.

Investigators found three people who were shot and took them to a nearby hospital. Police said the three people are possibly teens and that all of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to HPD Sgt. Rossow, the venue was already closed when the shooting happened.

"When we arrived on scene, the venue had already shut down," Rossow said. "They were just kind of loitering around outside...it was a chaotic scene and we were very outnumbered when we got here."

So far, police said they have no witnesses or suspects. HPD's Major Assaults Unit will take over the shooting investigation.