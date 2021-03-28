Man dead, 2 others injured in shooting at convenience store in Houston's south side

There is no description of the suspect at this time, but police said witnesses reported the suspect was wearing an olive jacket and got away in a red vehicle.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a man and injured two others at a convenience store in Houston's south side early Sunday morning.

There is no description of the suspect at this time, but police said witnesses reported the suspect was wearing an olive jacket and got away in a red vehicle.

This shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of Dixie Road.

According to investigators, a 29-year-old man walked inside of the store with his sister and girlfriend. The suspect then walked inside the store moments later and shot the man multiple times. He also shot two other people before getting away in a red vehicle, police said.

The 29-year-old man died on scene.

The other two people that were hit were taken to nearby hospitals by ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.

Police said they are looking into claims that the victim who died was shot a few weeks ago, but this information is not confirmed.

Investigators said they plan on releasing more detailed information about the suspect and his vehicle in the near future all thanks to surveillance video they have in their possession.

Shooting/Homicide: 3300 Dixie. Three people shot. One deceased. Two others transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 28, 2021

If you have any information on this scene, please call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Check back for any updates.