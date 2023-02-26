Shooting leads to high-speed chase with kids inside suspected gunman's car in Galveston

Police say the driver left the scene where a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

GALVESTON, Texas — A shooting suspect was arrested after leading Galveston police on a high-speed chase.

It all started Saturday around 10 p.m. at the Seaport Village Apartments, located on Heards Lane near 73rd Street.

We're told police arrived at the apartment complex and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to John Sealy Hospital where his condition remains unknown.

Following the shooting, Galveston police began searching for a dark-colored Dodge Charger that left the scene. The car was later found traveling on Broadway, but when police tried to pull the Charger over, the driver took off and led police on a chase onto I-45.

The driver was eventually pulled over in La Marque when we're told police discovered kids inside the vehicle. The driver was arrested and the kids were checked out by La Marque EMS as a precaution.