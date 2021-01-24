HCSO: Shooting call leads deputies to illegal game room in Channelview

Deputies said there were about 15 to 20 people inside of the game room and between 50 to 75 games.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A call about a person being shot in Channelview led Harris County Sheriff's deputies to an illegal game room.

Deputies said at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, they received a call on a person being shot at a casino in the 1400 block of Sheldon Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they didn't find anyone shot, but they did discover an illegal game room.

At this time, no arrests have been made, but several people have been detained.

An investigation into this illegal game room is ongoing.

