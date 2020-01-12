Man crashes into pillar along Beltway 8 after being shot in the leg

The suspect sped away from the scene in a newer model gray Cadillac CTS with chrome wheels, police said.

HOUSTON — Police found a man shot in the leg, after he crashed his car into a pillar under Beltway 8 overnight and investigators are looking for a car seen speeding away from the wreck.

This happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway.

Houston police said Harris County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at that time and found the wreck under the Beltway. The victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputies applied a tourniquet to the wound before EMS arrived at the scene, possibly saving the man’s life.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital and was expected to survive.

Investigators said the victim was heading west on the feeder road when the suspected shooter opened fire on his vehicle multiple times. The victim was struck in the leg leading to him crashing into the pillar.

Motive for the shooting is still under investigation.