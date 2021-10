The crash cleared just before 6:30 a.m.

HOUSTON — Police say a crash along the North Freeway is slowing traffic heading inbound.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes just before Beltway 8. The blocked lanes reopened a little before 6:30 a.m.

Earlier this morning, traffic cameras from Houston Transtar showed a vehicle on its side and three right lanes blocked.

Drivers were encouraged to us the Hardy Toll Road as an alternate route.