HPD: Two people shot at apartment complex in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Two people were shot at a northeast Houston apartment complex early Monday morning, according to police.

This happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of Curry Road near East Crosstimbers.

Houston police said the two victims were dropping someone off at the apartment complex when someone opened fire on them as they were driving away.

One man was hit in the stomach and the back, while the other was shot in the foot, police said. Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

So far there’s no description of the suspects, and there have been no arrests.