Two airlifted to hospital after shooting on Bolivar Peninsula during Go Topless Jeep Weekend

Two people were shot after a fight broke out. The Galveston County sheriff said he can't confirm if this incident is tied to Go Topless weekend.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Two people were flown to the hospital late Saturday night after a shooting on Bolivar Peninsula.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochessett said a fight broke out between two women on Monkhouse Drive and shots were fired.

Two people were hit by bullets and had to be airlifted to the hospital. At last check, both of the people were in surgery.

It's unclear if the victims were the females involved in the fight.

According to Sheriff Trochessett, the shooter jumped over dunes and ran from deputies.

This shooting is under investigation and Sheriff Trochessett said he can't confirm if the people involved in the fight and shooting were participating in Go Topless Jeep Weekend.

At least 63 people were arrested in connection to Go Topless Jeep Weekend, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

Police actually had to shut down the event after the shooting on Monkhouse Drive.

Video from our sister station in Beaumont, KBMT, shows police ushering people off the beaches in Boliver Peninsula around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The 2019 event resulted in more than 100 arrests and six individuals flown off the peninsula to hospitals by Life Flight helicopters. Deputies responded to more than 400 911 calls.

Around the same time of the shooting -- over on Galveston Island -- one person was killed and two others were severely injured after an altercation at a home in the 800 block of 26th Street.

It's unclear what led to the incident, but Sheriff Trochessett said the suspect used a metal pipe or bat.

One person died as a result of the altercation. Two others are currently in ICU.

The suspect is not in custody, but investigators believe they may know who he is.