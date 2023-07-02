Sheriff: Shooting at after-hours lounge in Alief leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting at an after-hours lounge in the Alief area, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
A man was killed and two others were hurt in the early Sunday morning shooting near Bissonnet and Eldridge Parkway.
According to Gonzalez, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was hospitalized and is currently in critical condition. Meanwhile, a woman was taken to an emergency clinic in good condition.
This is a breaking news story, we'll update this post with new information when we get it.