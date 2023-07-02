Sheriff: Shooting at after-hours lounge in Alief leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were hospitalized in the shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting at an after-hours lounge in the Alief area, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

According to Gonzalez, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was hospitalized and is currently in critical condition. Meanwhile, a woman was taken to an emergency clinic in good condition.

