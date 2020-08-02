HOUSTON — One person is dead and three others were injured in two separate shootings in north Houston, police said.

This happened in the Acres Homes neighborhood. According to police, one shooting happened on Calvin Street and the other happened on W Montgomery Road.

Police said one of the shootings was a drive-by but could not confirm if the two shootings are related.

Homicide investigators are headed to the scene along with extra police for crowd control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

