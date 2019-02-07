HOUSTON — Manuela Mora clearly recalls the words she repeatedly heard while trying to swat away two carjacking suspects.

“If you don’t cover your eyes, I’m going to shoot you,” said Mora. “Shoot her! Kill her!”

The crime occurred overnight outside Mora’s North Houston home.

“Every time one was putting the gun on me I was like 'please don’t,'” said Mora. “He just kept hitting me with the gun.”

She still had hospital bracelets on during our interview Tuesday.

“All of my body and back is in pain,” said Mora. “And my head.”

Mora was attacked around 1:30 a.m. after returning home from cleaning offices.

The suspects got away with her SUV but they later crashed it during a brief chase with HPD and were arrested.

We’ve learned 20-year-old Horace Harris was already out on bond on a capital murder charge.

Marqui Davis, 20, was out on bond in connection with two unrelated robberies.

“It’s sad people let them free, you know?” said Mora. “Once they get them in jail, so that’s not good.”

Houston Police Officers Union President Joe Gamaldi publicly called out a judge and the D.A.’s office on Twitter.

And Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has repeatedly spoken out about certain suspects being released on bond.

Mora was just relieved the suspects she escaped never came inside her home where her three daughters were sleeping.

“It was horrible,” said Mora. “It was an ugly night.”

We reached out to the judge mentioned in Gamaldi’s tweet but haven't heard back.

We also requested a comment from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

