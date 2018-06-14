MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Law enforcement officials are looking for a Harris County inmate who escaped from custody while being treated at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies say 55-year-old Ricky Rangel is a suspected drunk driver involved in a 3-car crash Wednesday afternoon in the 19400 block of Highway 249. He was taken to the hospital and then then escaped, according to deputies.

Authorities say Rangel was last seen on foot near Research Forest and Six Pines Drive wearing a baseball cap, dark blue shirt and gray shorts.

Rangel is 5 feet, 6 inches and 125 pounds, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Rangel will have blood on his clothing and cuts on his arms.

